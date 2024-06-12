State senator wins Ohio special Congressional election

A state senator has won an Ohio special election Tuesday to fill a vacant U.S. House seat.

Republican State Senator Michael Rulli defeated Democrat Michael Kripchak to fill the remainder of former Rep. Bill Johnson’s term, the Associated Press reported.

Rulli won by nearly 10 points.

He got almost 55% of the vote while Kripchak got over 45%, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

The 6th District runs through 11 counties in Eastern Ohio.

Johnson served in Congress for at least a decade before resigning in January to become the new president of Youngstown State University.

Rulli will serve the remainder of Johnson’s unexpired term.

Both men will face off again on Nov. 5.