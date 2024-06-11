State Senate passes bill to make distributing deepfake material illegal

The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill on Monday that would outlaw the “distribution of salacious or photographic deepfakes.”

The bill was approved unanimously and sent to the House, AP reports.

One provision would make it a crime to distribute an explicit deepfake image of someone without their consent. Another provision would outlaw deepfakes created and sent as child sexual abuse images.

The offense would be more serious if the victim were a minor.

The legislation comes as states are working to update laws in response to recent instances, which have victimized celebrities.

AP reports several states have passed laws to combat the problem. Some states have given victims the ability to sue for damages.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Mount Lebanon community mourning after girl, 10, found dead in car with her mom Current quarter will be the last for Pittsburgh Technical College students Insurance companies using new tools to evaluate property VIDEO: Car dealership employees recall moment they realized distant yelling was a woman in need of help DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts