State Senate, House candidates gain key endorsements ahead of August primary

As the August Primary election draws near, candidates for the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives are receiving major endorsements from supporters.

Last week was a big week for Clarksville candidates in both the state Senate and House.

House candidate Aron Maberry, District 68, received an endorsement from Republican Gov. Bill Lee, while Senate District 22 candidate Karen Reynolds received an endorsement from Planned Parenthood.

Gov. Lee endorsement

Maberry shared a statement from Lee Thursday on Facebook.

"Aron Maberry is a dedicated public servant and conservative champion who stands for parental rights and will work hard to deliver opportunity, security and freedom for Tennesseans, including school choice for every Tennessee family,” Lee said on the post.

“Aron will represent Montgomery County with integrity, and I fully support his election to the General Assembly."

Aron Maberry has announced for Tennessee State Representative for District 68.

Maberry said he is grateful for the endorsement of Tennessee's 50th governor.

"I am grateful for our great governor, Bill Lee's support and being one of only three public primary endorsements he has currently made," Maberry said. "I look forward to working with him next year in the Tennessee General Assembly."

68th District House race

The House District 68 primary will have the highest number of candidates on the ballot come August with five candidates.

Four of the five candidates will face each other in August on the Republican primary ballot and whoever receives the most votes for the Republican primary will face the only Democratic candidate, Garfield Scott, in November.

The seat is currently being held by Rep. Curtis Johnson, who announced that he would not be seeking reelection last November.

District 68 Republican candidates:

Carol Duffin, Republican Primary

Greg Gilman, Republican Primary

Aron Maberry, Republican Primary

Joe Smith, Republican Primary

District 68 Democratic candidate:

Garfield Scott

Senate candidate endorsed by Planned Parenthood

Karen Reynolds, the Democratic candidate for State Senate District 22, announced that she received a major endorsement this week from the Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood (TAPP).

"Reynolds achieved a perfect score on TAPP's candidate questionnaire," the Facebook post said.

Clarksville City councilperson Karen Reynolds has announced her bid for Tennessee Senate representing District 22.

Reynolds said she was honored to have the endorsement from TAPP.

"This organization has been more than just a symbol of reproductive rights; it's been a lifeline for me and countless others," Reynolds said.

22nd District Democratic Primary unopposed

Reynolds is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for State Senate District 22, as is Republican incumbent Sen. Bill Powers, R-Clarksville. Both will face each other in the November election.

What to know about August Primary

On Aug.1, Montgomery County voters will decide who each party frontrunner is for State Senate District 22, State House of Representative for Districts 67, 68 and 75, State Executive Committeeman and State Executive Committeewoman.

The Republican and Democratic frontrunners of the State Senate and House of Representative this election will determine whose names will be on the November Presidential, State and City of Clarksville election.

For Montgomery County, the August election will determine who will have the seats for Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board Districts 2, 4 and 6 following the March primary

Early voting for the Aug. 1 election is July 12- 27, and election day is Aug. 1.

You can find a full list of qualifying candidates for the August State primary and Montgomery County General election on the Montgomery County Commissioner website.

