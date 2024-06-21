State Senate Higher Education Committee moves forward with Kern medical school bill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. KGET) — A bill that would possibly bring a University of California medical school to Kern County is moving forward in the state legislature.

Dr. Jasmeet Bains, who represents California’s 35th Assembly district, first introduced the so-called “Grow Our Own” bill. It would require the University of California to build a medical school in Kern County and create an endowment in the state treasury to fund it.

How to enjoy the Kern River Rapids safely

The idea is that the medical school would train medical professionals who would then stay and practice here. That bill cleared the Assembly last month and the State Senate Higher Education committee approved it Wednesday.

It now moves to the State Senate Appropriations Committee for further approval.



Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.