State Sen. Roger Thompson, a leader in budget negotiations, announces his resignation

State Sen. Roger Thompson, at left, and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton talk at a Senate Education Committee meeting in February at the Oklahoma Capitol.

State Sen. Roger Thompson, a Republican from Okemah, resigned from the Oklahoma Senate Friday with a short letter that did not cite any specific reasons.

Thompson, who had been a leader in shaping the state's budget, said he was grateful and honored to have served the people of Senate District 8 for the last 10 years. He used an Oklahoma law that allows an “irrevocable” letter of resignation, which will become effective Nov. 1.

His seat will be filled in a special election set by the governor with the winner serving the remainder of his term, which ends in 2026. His district is centered in Okmulgee County and includes the communities of Okmulgee, Henryetta and Eufaula.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said in a statement that Thompson had been a wonderful friend and great partner in the Senate.

“His faithful stewardship of the budget the past several years has led to record savings and record investments in education, behavioral health and infrastructure,” Treat said. He also cited Thompson’s accomplishments with the American Rescue Plan Act process and developing the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency as a co-chair.

It was Treat who removed Thompson as chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee in early May, just as discussions were heating up over the possibility of an income tax cut. Without any public acknowledgement of a dispute, except for references in a statement citing the need for transparency in the budget process, Treat gave Thompson's office to the committee's vice chairman, Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry.

Thompson was first elected in 2014 and served on the Senate's finance and rules committees before being chosen to head the appropriations committee.

Outside of public office, Thompson has been part of many local organizations, including the Okfuskee County Election Board and the county’s Excise Board. He is a past president of the Okemah Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, the Oklahoma Lions Club and Rock Creek Youth Camp, among many other organizations, according to his Senate bio.

In Okemah, he’s the president of the News Leader Company, which produces the Okemah News Leader. His wife, Pamela, is a business owner of a flower shop and office supply store. Thompson is president of the Okemah Community Improvement Association and serves as economic development consultant for businesses and municipalities.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State Sen. Roger Thompson resigns abruptly