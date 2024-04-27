State Sen. Jake Hoffman, indicted Arizona fake elector, in the running for national GOP position

Arizona Republicans facing charges alleging they tried to overturn the 2020 election were among attendees at the state GOP Convention Saturday, with one running for a top position in the national party.

Sen. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek was along with 17 others accused of nine felony counts in an indictment announced by Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes this week. It alleges the slate of Republicans sometimes known as fake electors and the Trump aides engaged in a conspiracy aimed at "preventing the lawful transfer of the presidency of the United States, keeping President Donald J. Trump in office against the will of Arizona voters, and depriving Arizona voters of their right to vote and have their votes counted." Democrat Joe Biden won the popular vote, and under state law, Arizona's votes in the Electoral College went to him.

Hoffman was a favorite for the position of national committeeman among some of the hundreds of GOP officials who turned out for the event at Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix. Party members gathered in a courtyard before the convention meeting, registering to vote at the event and meandering among dozens of tables with political organizations and politicians.

"It would be great to see Jake just carry that torch and continue to be the productive pro-Trump fighter," said R.C. Maxwell of Ahwatukee, a GOP state committee member. "We're trying to take over the Republican Party. By we, I mean pro-Trump, America first, grassroots, ultra — call us whatever you want."

The indictment would only help Hoffman's chances of getting elected to the position and unify Republicans in general, he said.

"Just like we've seen how the American people have rejected the indictments against President Trump, you're going to see Arizona conservatives reject the indictments against Hoffman and all the people on that list," Maxwell said.

What comes next? Arizona's fake electors, Trump allies have been indicted

Hoffman declined to talk about the indictment as he arrived, referring to his April 24 statement accusing Mayes of "weaponizing" her office. He asserted he is "innocent of any crime" and looked forward to being vindicated.

Asked why he's running for national committeeman, he expressed some of the frustration Republicans across the country have had with the Republican National Committee's leadership, saying the RNC has "operational deficiencies that need to be fixed." Hoffman wants to ensure the party "respects and empowers the grassroots" and "invests heavily and early into key swing states," including Arizona.

Choices for GOP committeewoman, who party members were also voting for, included the state GOP's current 3rd vice-chair Kris Morrissey and former lawmaker Liz Harris, who was expelled from the Legislature last year for lying about her role in disinformation given at an election committee.

The other sitting lawmaker named in the indictment, state Sen. Anthony Kern of Glendale, said the convention that said being indicted by Mayes was a "badge of honor." It's probably gotten him more votes in his run for Arizona's Congressional District 8 seat, he said, adding that Mayes has "overplayed her hand."

"It's no different than President Trump − they're going after him lock, step and barrel, but he's rising in the polls. The people see what's going on."

Former state GOP Chair Kelli Ward, another of the 18 charged, also attended the convention. She declined to discuss the indictment, saying only the evidence in the case "is already out there."

Republicans hope to unify for the November election

Officials at the convention were scheduled to vote for a national committeeman and national committeewoman, who would be the state's representatives on the national committee.

Tyler Bowyer, an indicted fake elector who is the chief operating officer for Trump-promoting group Turning Point Action, and former state Sen. Lori Klein Corbin, are currently in the positions. Like Hoffman and Kern, Bowyer falsely asserted he was a "duly elected and qualified" Arizona elector for Trump in 2020. Trump lost the election.

Party members also voted in the morning for delegates in each congressional district, who agree to travel at their own expense to the 2024 Republican National Convention if elected. They're expected to follow Arizona law and vote for the winner of Arizona's Presidential Preference Election, Trump, on the party's first ballot for the GOP presidential nominee.

Republicans interviewed at the event generally agree the party's divisiveness is a problem, but remain optimistic about their chances in November's election. John Cornillie, a delegate from Phoenix, said Democrats have all but ignored some of the biggest issues of the time, like border control and an economy still struggling with inflation.

"What are they doing about drugs? Nothing. And I say that because my daughter, my stepdaughter died of a drug overdose of fentanyl," Cornillie said. "They want to stay on the abortion. Let them stay on the abortion. They're gonna lose."

Randy Pullen, a former state GOP chair, said the abortion issue is a challenge for Republicans now, following the state Supreme Court's upholding of a near-total abortion ban codified in 1864.

"Maybe we can win this abortion thing," Pullen said. "My understanding is the 1864 law will be repealed."

Democrats and two Republicans in the state House of Representatives passed a bill on April 24 that would repeal the old law. It's expected to clear the state Senate on May 1. If Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs signs the bill as expected, the law will be repealed 90 days after the end of the current legislative session. A 2022 law limiting abortions to 15 weeks of pregnancy will then be in effect.

Many Democrats and pro-choice advocates dislike the 15-week law, which doesn't provide exceptions for rape and incest cases. They're prepared to vote for an expected ballot measure in November that will enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution and leave the choice solely between a woman and a health care professional. Republicans have criticized the measure as too permissive.

"It's going to become a negative for them," Pullen said of the measure.

