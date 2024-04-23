State seeks death for Osceola mother charged with killing 1 child, trying to kill husband and 2nd child

The State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that it will seek the death penalty for an Osceola County mother accused of murdering her 3-year-old child.

Joanne Zephir, 38, was arrested in May 2022 for stabbing her husband, forcing her 3-year-old and 8-year-old to drink bleach then strangling her youngest child to death, the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office said.

Zephir was arrested at Poinciana Pentecostal Church of God before she was able to attempt suicide and blamed a “voodoo” spell for forcing her to harm her children, Osceola Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said during a press conference at the time of her arrest.

Zephir’s husband and 8-year-old child were taken to the hospital where they received treatment and survived.

In February an Osceola County grand jury indicted Zephir on first-degree murder with a weapon, a capital felony that carries the option to seek the death penalty, according to the State Attorney’s Office. She was also indicted on attempted first-degree murder with a weapon and attempted felony murder with a weapon, the office said.

The office said the prosecution’s decision to seek the death penalty is based on factors including Zephir having custody of the victim; the victim being under 12 years old; and the capital felony being committed while the defendant was engaged in the commission of, or an attempt to commit, aggravated child abuse.

The State Attorney’s Office said it will not provide further details to protect the integrity of the case.

Zephir’s jury trial is set to begin May 7.