State seeks to ban ex-Uber driver accused of sexual assault from communicating from jail

The state has asked the court to bar a former Uber driver from communication privileges in jail after officials say he attempted to contact a female passenger he sexually assaulted.

Felix Torres, 39, is charged with one count of sexual battery while wearing a hood, mask or other covering; and one count of kidnapping.

According to the motion filed Monday by Assistant State Attorney Michael Curley, Torres attempted to contact the victim from the Lee County Jail. The state has asked for the removal of his phone, kiosk, messaging and visitation privileges.

Torres has remained in custody since his Dec. 6, 2022, arrest.

What happened Dec. 4, 2022?

An Uber ride became the center of a Lee County Sheriff's Office investigation after authorities determined Torres put on a mask before assaulting the female victim after he just dropped her off.

About 4 a.m. Dec. 4, 2022, deputies responded to Ashlar Apartments, in the 13000 block of Corbel Circle, in Fort Myers, in reference to a sexual battery.

The victim was walking to her door when Torres attacked her, the report indicates.

After analyzing video surveillance, the investigation led detectives to Torres' residence, who confirmed he worked for Uber and drove the victim home that morning.

Days after news of the attack began circulating, Uber officials reacted by banning Torres, company officials said in a statement.

