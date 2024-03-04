State says 'confidential' Falls police settlement is public. Why can't we see it yet?

A state public records agency has ordered Falls Township to turn over a copy of a settlement reached with a police officer — an agreement that the officer and township are attempting to keep secret.

But a final decision on whether taxpayers will learn what the settlement cost won't be known until later this month.

Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Robert O. Baldi issued an order Friday sealing the motion seeking to seal the settlement until a March 13 hearing. The decision could influence the public's ability to access future settlements in other pending lawsuits involving the Falls Township and its officers.

The court order was issued less than one day after the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records ruled the agreement reached with Detective Catherine Coffman is a public record.

In its Feb. 29 decision, the state agency found in favor of an appeal this news organization filed after the township denied its request for a copy of the settlement reached with Coffman, a 26-year Falls police veteran.

Coffman sued the department in 2019 alleging sex discrimination. The lawsuit is one of a half dozen active cases against the township involving police officers who allege discrimination and retaliation.

Last December the township denied this news organization’s request for a copy of the settlement claiming that it did not possess a copy, or the ability to access it, though the supervisors would need to authorize it, a vote that must take place at an advertised public meeting.

There is no mention in Falls supervisor meeting minutes and agendas last year showing the board voted on a settlement for Coffman.

This news organization appealed to the state open records office, which ordered the township to produce a copy of the agreement within 30 days or file an appeal in Common Pleas Court. A court order sealing the settlement, though, would supercede the public records office decision.

According to the docket, Coffman’s case was marked as settled and discontinued in August, 2023, the same month she and the township reached an agreement, according to court filings in the case.

This news organization obtained a copy of the motion to seal the settlement late last year. Public access to the document was restricted after this news organization published a story about the effort to keep the settlement secret.

In November Coffman’s attorney, Erica Domingo, sought to have the agreement sealed on the grounds that her client and Falls Township agreed to a “confidential settlement.”

The law allows public court records and proceedings to be sealed only when it meets the “good cause” threshold, meaning it is necessary to prevent a “clearly defined and serious injury” to a party, according to Joy Ramsingh, a Harrisburg attorney whose practice focuses on public records issues.

