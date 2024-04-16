Traffic Alert: Expect changes on SR 8 this morning

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Heads up if your daily commute takes you along State Route 8 in Akron.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a new traffic pattern change is expected to be in place Tuesday, April 16.

Target offering discount on car seats with trade-in

The change will be located in the southbound lanes between Carroll and Johnson Streets.

According to ODOT, southbound motorists will split into two separate lanes. The left lane will cross over onto the northbound direction. The right lane will remain on the southbound side.

NE Ohio has the best waterpark in the country: Study

Those wanting to exit onto I-76 eastbound/I-77 northbound must stay in the right lane, explained ODOT in a post to Facebook.

It’s not clear how long the traffic pattern change will be in place.

You can learn more about ongoing construction projects in the area, here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.