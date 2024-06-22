State Route 8 northbound partially closed in Akron due to maintenance issue
State Route 8 northbound in Akron is down to one lane Saturday after a maintenance issue.
The problem has closed the right two lanes to traffic at Tallmadge Avenue. It's not clear when the road will reopen.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said the issue was being handled by the city of Akron, which has not returned a request for information Saturday.
