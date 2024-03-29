State Route 59 resurfacing in Ravenna to begin April 10

Motorists traveling along State Route 59 (Main Street) between Ravenna's east and west limits can expect various lane restrictions due to resurfacing that starts April 10, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

Estimated completion for the project, budgeted at a little over $1 million, is late July.

