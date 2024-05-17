State Route 315 ramp to I-70 to close for years: What to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramp Downtown onto Interstate 70 is set to close for years to come starting Friday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is scheduled to shut down the State Route 315 southbound ramp to I-70 eastbound on Friday. It said the ramp will be closed for years as crews start the next phase of improvements along Interstates 70 and 71 where they briefly join across the southern edge of Downtown.

Starting Friday night, I-70 eastbound traffic will be shifted onto newly constructed bridges as crews begin work on the existing roadway.

ODOT’s Downtown Ramp Up began in the summer of 2010, carrying a total estimated cost of $1.4 billion, and it’s expected to continue at least until 2030. It has included a new East Side split configuration for I-70 and I-71 and a new Downtown entry point from I-70 West to replace a series of closely spaced exits.

Road construction season opened in April, including several projects across central Ohio.

