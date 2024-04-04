State rolls out redesigned mail-in ballot materials intended to make voting less complicated

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Counties have faced issues with voters not filling in their mail-in ballots correctly, which prompted the state to step in and make all counties use the same materials.

“The Department of State decided to make counties uniformed in how the ballot envelopes will look for the mail in and absentee ballots,” Bethany Salzarulo, the director of elections for Cumberland County, said.

It will hopefully reduce headaches for voters and election staffs. Now, mail-in voters will receive a packet with a blue stripe on it.

“When you open that up and you’re ready to return your ballot, you will use the yellow secrecy envelope, which before it was white,” Salzarulo said. “It also has official ballot on the front and back.”

“Then, you would put the secrecy envelope in the ballot return envelope, and now that is purple,” she continued.

The Department of State also made a change to deter a common mistake some mail-in voters were making.

“On the back where you sign and date, it’s highlighted in yellow,” Salzarulo said. “You’ll notice a year, there’s a 20 in front because sometimes people would put their date of birth or something like that.”

That could lead to your vote not counting.

“In each election cycle since 2020, when no-excuse mail-in voting was implemented in Pennsylvania, we have seen thousands of mail ballots not be counted because of unintended technical errors voters made when completing their ballot,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said in a statement.

Before, counties printed their own envelopes and ballots, but misprints and confusing instructions led to mistake-filled envelopes.

“They also come with illustrations now instead of just words,” Salzarulo said.

The illustrations are printed on green paper, which can help some people who may still be having trouble.

If voters call in with questions, the colors can help election staff explain.

“If they have questions, we’re able to clearly identify each envelope and say, ‘On your purple return envelope, you’re going to need to sign and date’ or whatever the case may be,” Salzarulo said.

For a video showing the process of how you can correctly use the envelopes, click here.

