State Road 217 near Edgewood back open after propane truck rollover

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says State Road 217 near Edgewood is back open. The road was closed after deputies responded to an overturned truck that leaked more than 2,000 pounds of propane on Friday.

Although most of the propane had been removed from the truck, BCSO says the remaining fuel made the truck too dangerous to roll over and tow away. The road was closed as officials burned off the remaining fuel. On Tuesday, BCSO announced the truck was towed and the roadway reopened.

