State revokes liquor license for Knockouts, charges business $10K for Liquor Control Act violations

Apr. 30—New Mexico State Police officers visited Knockouts earlier this week.

They weren't clientele of the Downtown Albuquerque strip club; rather, they were serving the business with paperwork for a revoked liquor license. The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department officially revoked the business's liquor license on Monday.

"The division director found G-12 Entertainment Inc. to have committed four violations of the Liquor Control Act and has therefore revoked the business's liquor license effective immediately," said NMRLD spokesperson Andrea Brown.

A $10,000 fine has also been slapped on the business. It will not be able to reapply for a liquor license for at least two years and will not be able to serve or sell alcohol in the interim.

Knockouts did not respond to a voicemail left by the Journal on Tuesday.

The club was the site of a December shooting in which a 16-year-old allegedly entered the premises using a fake ID and fatally shot Earl Romo. Louis Mugishawimana is charged with first-degree murder in the incident. An anticipated seven-day trial is set for March, according to court records.

Betty Joe Gallegos, Romo's sister, said she is "happy" with NMRLD's decision. Her family is suing the business as well, she said. Court records show a wrongful death complaint is filed against the establishment.

"I truly believe that my brother thought he was safe in that bar," Gallegos said. "In no way did he think there was going to be a gun in there — or a child."

Gallegos said she thinks better training for the bouncers could have prevented her brother's death.

Knockouts has been fighting to keep operating after a city inspection days after the shooting revealed violations of its license as a sexually orientated business . The city of Albuquerque temporarily suspended its license for 30 days.

But that's not the only license the establishment needs. Because Knockouts also serves alcohol, it needs a liquor license from the state.

In March, the business petitioned a local judge for a preliminary injunction to remain open as a bar during the 30-day suspension, as at that point its liquor license was still valid. City staff said the action was unnecessary as it had authorized the business to operate as a bar, although the lawyer for Knockouts said instructions varied.

That changed after NMRLD revoked the business's liquor license this week. Paul Kennedy, the lawyer who filed the petition, could not be reached for comment Tuesday about the impact of the revocation.

In January, the department filed charges against the business, among them alleging it violated license provisions by allowing a minor on the property and giving a minor alcohol.