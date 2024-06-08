State Representative thanks first responders after a deer got stuck in his office

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Jason R. Bunting is thanking Watseka first responders for their quick response after a deer got stuck in his office on Friday.

According to Bunting, the deer jumped and broke through a window at the building, before getting stuck inside. Watseka EMS, Fire and Police Departments all responded to the scene.

Bunting said he is very thankful everyone ended up being okay and that only a little bit of damage was done.

“I will be adding that to my list of off the wall things that has happened,” Bunting added.

