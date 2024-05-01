State Rep. Tyler Sirois excited about Brightline station in Cocoa despite 'work to do'

There is no set timetable yet or fixed cost for Brightline's planned train station in Cocoa. Construction on a similar project in the Martin County city of Stuart is expected to begin in 2026.

But that hasn't quelled the excitement surrounding a chance for Space Coast residents to utilize the high-speed passenger rail currently going from Miami to Orlando International Airport and back multiple times daily.

"I'm very interested in prioritizing our community's desire to see a train station in Cocoa," Florida Rep. Tyler Sirois recently told the FLORIDA TODAY Editorial Board. "I think that's something that will be transformational for the Cocoa area. But I also believe it will serve the entire Space Coast and not just not just visitors. I know I'm looking forward to getting on the train and going to Orlando to catch a flight."

In March, Brightline announced intentions to have a Brevard County train stop at what's known as "the Cocoa curve," on land it owns in north Cocoa, although it hasn't yet said when construction of a station would begin. The announcement came on the heels of the Cocoa City Council unanimously voting to commit $5 million in city money for the project.

Additionally, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization has said it will set aside a total of $15.5 million in federal grant money it is set to receive in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 budget years to help cover design and construction work for the station. And Brevard County Commission Chair Jason Steele said he plans to push for a tourism grant for the station, using revenue generated from Brevard County's 5% tourist development tax on hotel and motel rooms, vacation rentals and other short-term rentals.

The Brevard County Commission will vote on May 7 on a proposal to have a $5 million tourism grant added to the mix. Funding for the proposed county grant would come from revenue generated by the county's 5% tourist development tax on hotel and motel rooms, vacation rentals and other short-term rentals. The advisory Brevard County Tourist Development Council on April 24 recommended approval of the grant, in an 8-0 vote.

Cocoa and Brightline plan to apply for a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Program grant of up to $50 million from the Federal Railroad Administration to help pay for the station.

Sirois acknowledged there was still "some work to do" to further advance the project, which he feels will also be good for Port Canaveral, especially for those going on cruises.

"What a great amenity for us to have," Sirois said. "I certainly think Port Canaveral would benefit from a train station in Cocoa. I know that they've (the port) got challenges with parking out there and their limitations. Having folks fly in and get on a train and go to Cocoa and catch a ride share or something to the port, I think it would be a great solution to their growing pains out there."

