State Rep. Ken King emerged victorious from a Republican primary challenge for his House District 88 seat representing a wide swath of West Texas.

King, the Republican from Canadian, won the GOP primary with 78 percent of the vote, besting Karen Post, the Hale County Republican Party Chairwoman.

The district includes Plainview and Levelland and stretches from the Panhandle to the Permian Basin.

King, who was initially elected in 2012, previously served on the Canadian ISD school board.

He is chair of the House Public Education Committee and a vocal opponent of school vouchers, one of Gov. Greg Abbott's top legislative priorities. Post noted on her campaign website that she supports "empowering parents with options and access to the learning environments that best serve their children."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: State. Rep. Ken King wins Texas HD 88 Republican primary race