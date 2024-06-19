State Rep. Ajay Pittman wins Oklahoma House District 99 seat

Rep Ajay Pittman at the grand opening of the Garden Oaks Community Center. The Alpha Community Foundation of Oklahoma purchased the former Garden Oaks Elementary School several years ago and have transformed it into a community center. Friday, April 12, 2024.

State Rep. Ajay Pittman, who was first elected to the seat in 2018, has defeated economic development professional Brittane Grant in the winner-take-all Democratic primary in the northeastern Oklahoma City House District 99.

Pittman will be sworn into the seat this fall.

House District 99 includes neighborhoods around OU Medical Center and extends north along the west side of the Broadway Extension, also encompassing a sizable chunk of north Oklahoma City.

Since her first election in 2018, Pittman has served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives representing her district.

Most recently, she served as the vice chair of the House Tourism Committee. As one of only 20 Democrats in the 101-member House, Pittman was the only member of her party appointed to serve in committee leadership this year.

She also serves on the Joint State Tribal Relations Committee and co-chairs the Native American Caucus in the House.

In 2024, Pittman was the lead author on legislation that would have created the Handle With Care program, which would have encouraged partnership between local law enforcement, community mental health services and schools regarding children's' exposure to traumatic incidents.

Despite passing both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support, Gov. Kevin Stitt triggered a pocket veto by not signing the bill.

Legal troubles

More recently, Pittman was hit with thousands of dollars in fines and reimbursements for misusing campaign funds.

As part of a settlement agreement with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, Pittman agreed to repay her campaign $18,000 and pay a fine worth more than $17,000 for state campaign finance violations. Pittman admitted to spending nearly $18,000 for her personal use instead of campaign purposes, according to the settlement agreement.

She also admitted to inaccurately reporting about $30,000 in contributions in 2020 and $20,000 worth of contributions in 2022. In a statement to media, Pittman blamed it on a clerical error in campaign filings.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Election results: Rep. Ajay Pittman wins OK House District 99 seat