State releases lists of roads to be paved with $150 million budget appropriation

Jun. 7—princeton — A lengthy list of secondary roads in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and other counties that $150 million in supplemental highway funding will pay for paving has been released by the West Virginia Division of Highways.

During a ceremony May 30 outside Tamarack, Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 1002 giving the state Division of Highways $150 million in supplemental highway funding for paving projects throughout West Virginia.

Justice had asked the Legislature to approve the extra funding during the first special legislative session in May.

"Signing Senate Bill 1102 is a huge win for our roads, our people, and West Virginia," Justice said. "With federal funds only stretching so far, this additional $150 million means our hardworking Division of Highways crew can roll up their sleeves and tackle even more roads. I am beyond proud we got this across the finish, and I thank the West Virginia Legislature for prioritizing our roads. Now, we can keep the momentum going and continue to improve every corner of our state."

The $150 million supplemental budget appropriation will be used exclusively for paving projects in every district in West Virginia, and will greatly increase the ability of the WVDOH to pave the roads West Virginians drive every day, state highway officials said. The special funding is on top of around $190 million in federal highway funds.

Justice said that when he took office in 2017, he made highway maintenance and construction a major cornerstone of his administration. The governor's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program and Secondary Roads Initiative combined to address decades of underinvestment in the Mountain State's highway and bridge infrastructure and transform the state's highway system, state highway officials said.

Knowing that federal highway funding can only go so far and only pave so many miles of road, since 2017 over $816 million of surplus funds has been delivered to WVDOH to repair and improve West Virginia's roadways.

"The WVDOH is thankful and excited to receive this funding," said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations and District 1 Engineer. He said the supplemental funding will resurface roads that might otherwise have taken years to pave.

"These projects will also reduce future maintenance costs in patching these roadways," Pack said. "This will allow WVDOH maintenance forces to focus on other maintenance issues around the state."

The roads to be paved, according to the state include:

In McDowell County, the following secondary roads are being scheduled for paving: Elkridge Avenue; Coke Oven Road ; Barker Street; Court Street; Linden Street; Ash Street; Oak Street; Chestnut Street; Railroad Avenue; River Road; Railroad Avenue; Chestnut Street; Hamilton Street; One Way Street; Lavaina Street; Elwood Street; Jefferson Street; Totten Street; McDowell Street; Virginia State Line; Welch — Pineville; Long Pole Road; Twin Branch — Davy; Little Davy; Asco Hollow Road; Gospel Avenue; Broad Camp Road; Elkhorn Station; Elkhorn Street; Crozier Bottom Road; Coppers Hill Access Road; and Mud Fork Road.

In Mercer County, secondary roads scheduled for paving include: Trail Road; Clarks Gap Road; Beeson Road; Red Sulphur Turnpike; Clemons Road; Coppers Branch; Spanishburg — Athens Road; Summerfield Road; Glenwood Park Road; Glenwood Haven Road; Tiger Drive; Durhing Street; Main Street; Bluestone Avenue; North River Street; South River Street; Rose Street; Spring Street; Bluestone Avenue; West Spring Street; Simmons Street; Pocahontas Trail; Hatcher Road; Gardner — Princeton Road; Cabell Street; Roane Avenue; Webster Street; 1st Avenue; Marion Street; Nubbins Ridge Road; Johnstown Road; Honaker Ave. Extension; West Main Street Extension; Elmer Avenue; Marathon Avenue; Airport Road; Brushfork-Falls Mills Road; Tommy Ridge; Lilly Grove Drive; Douglas Avenue; Pearl Street; Tuggle Hollow Road; Black Oak/Kale Road; Basham Road; and Rocky Branch Road.

In Raleigh County, secondary roads being scheduled for paving include: Riffe Street; Haga Street; Lavis Street; Oakwood Avenue; Old Pemberton Road; Burmeister Avenue; Fitzpatrick Road; Wriston Road; Hotchkiss — Slab Fork; Industrial Park Road ; Blue Angel Lane; Thunderbird Drive; Philpott Lane; Stanaford Riley Road; Old Airport Road; Cherry Creek Road; Sweenysburg Road; Skylark Lane; Nighthawk Lane; Cranberry Drive; Roslyn Avenue; Morris Road; Swallow Lane; Goodman Drive; Blackburn Street; Kincaid Street; Curtis Avenue; Cadle Lane 4th Street; First Avenue;Joe Redden Road; Sixth Street; Jct. WV 16 — Dead End; Maple Lane; Canterbury Street; Seventh Street; Oak Street; Pike Drive; Upper Sandlick Road; Hoo Hoo Hollow Road; Irish Mountain Road; East Whitby Road; Arlington Road; Bennington Road; Ashley Drive; Harmony Lane; and Delta Lane.

