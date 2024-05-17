State to receive $14.7M from feds to upgrade water infrastructure

May 16—New Mexico will receive $14.7 million from the federal government to improve aging infrastructure, with most of the money going for upgrades to water systems in the Middle Rio Grande Valley.

About $10 million is earmarked for an area near the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge. That includes realigning the Rio Grande channel, enhancing critical habitat and improving sedimentation control.

It's part of $520 million the Interior Department is directing to fix aging water infrastructure in the West so these states can better withstand the more frequent and intense droughts the changing climate is expected to bring in the future.

"These investments in our aging water infrastructure will conserve community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems, building reliability and sustainability for generations to come," acting Interior Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis said in a statement after announcing the funding Thursday in Albuquerque.

The funding will cover 57 projects across the West to boost water delivery and storage, increase safety, bolster hydropower generation and improve water treatment.

The Biden administration secured more than $50 billion for climate resilience and adaptation through the infrastructure law and Inflation Reduction Act. The White House also established a National Climate Resilience Framework, which fosters local, community-based climate strategies.

To date, Interior has approved almost $390 million through the infrastructure and inflation reduction laws for New Mexico projects.

Last week, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the agency would dispense $60 million to improve water conservation and efficiency in the Lower Rio Grande Basin between Elephant Butte and El Paso.

Similar to the funding announced Thursday, this money will be used to improve infrastructure and augment wildlife habitat, but will be focused on the river's lower stretch.

That includes increasing storage at sediment dams and creating more retention areas to catch stormwater, which can be used to recharge the depleted southern aquifer. The money also will supplement programs that pay New Mexico farmers not to plant so water can be conserved.