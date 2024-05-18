State to rebuild Ada's notorious 'Crazy Corner' intersection, officials say

An intersection in Ada — long known as the site of numerous traffic fatalities and accidents ― will be redesigned and rebuilt over the next two years after city, state and tribal leaders reached an agreement to fund the project.

The intersection, widely known as Crazy Corner, is where Mississippi Avenue and E Arlington Street, two state highways and a busy railroad converge. The spot has been the site of numerous fatality and train-vehicle accidents. Records show a motorist was killed at the intersection in February and in 2023, a semitractor-trailer collided with a train at the intersection. In January 2021 a train heading northwest collided with a vehicle at the intersection.

On Friday, city, state and Chickasaw tribal leaders held a news conference to announce a funding agreement for the redesign and construction of the intersection. Money for the project would come from the Chickasaw Nation, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and city of Ada.

The project is expected to cost more than $7 million and includes a redesign of the intersection, new construction and relocation of water and sewer lines.

More: Oklahoma governor's reservation safety task force is wrapping up. Here's what is in store

Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby said he was pleased an agreement had been reached and that the tribe was ready to "tackle the long-standing safety issues involving the Crazy Corner intersection."

"We appreciate state Sen. Greg McCortney for developing a comprehensive financial plan to upgrade this intersection and resolve the dangers associated with its design," Anoatubby said. "Our top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of all motorists and pedestrians."

Fixing the Ada intersection has been a project for more than a decade

McCortney, who previously served as the mayor of Ada, said redesigning and rebuilding the intersection has been a project for more than a decade. "I've been working on this for 10 years, maybe more like 14 years," McCortney said. "Trying to find a solution to what we call Crazy Corner. It's an incredibly dangerous intersection."

McCortney said the interchange has become known regionally following dozens of accidents over the years. "Given its location in the heart of Ada, with both a busy intersection and a railroad crossing, it’s imperative to enhance this roadway for the safety of residents and those visiting our city and the Chickasaw Nation," he said.

State Rep. Ronny Johns said the project was a good example of the collaborative effort between city, state and tribal leaders working together to solve an issue to serve their constituents. “Updates to this interchange have been sorely needed for quite some time, and I hope these changes will make this area significantly safer for all drivers," Johns said.

Construction on the project is expected to begin sometime in 2026.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma to help rebuild notorious 'Crazy Corner' intersection in Ada