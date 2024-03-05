State question to raise minimum wage gets approval from court to move forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled on Monday, that SQ 832 is ‘legally sufficient’ and voters may be able to decide whether or not to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour.

Last week, the State Supreme Court heard arguments on State Question 832.

The State Chamber and Oklahoma Farm Bureau filed the legal challenge at the Oklahoma Supreme Court to argue the proposed question. They said SQ 832 is “unconstitutional under Oklahoma law because it unlawfully delegates the legislature’s power to federal administrative officials.”

However, Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court in its decision said, SQ 832 ‘does not clearly or manifestly violate either the Oklahoma or United States Constitution,’ and that the petition is ‘legally sufficient.’

The move comes after advocates push to raise minimum wage including new data from ZipRecruiter showing the average livable wage in Oklahoma is $56,102 – just under $27 an hour.

The measure that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2029. Future increases would be tied to the U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price index.

SQ 832 organizers will now move forward with the goal to gather signatures.

“We’ve officially cleared a major legal hurdle in this historic effort to gradually raise the wage for hundreds of thousands of hard-working Oklahoman,” said Amber England, Raise the Wage Oklahoma Spokesperson. “Politicians for far too long have ignored this issue while families struggle to make ends meet and we know the only way to give hard-working Oklahomans the pay raise they deserve is by letting voters decide this issue for themselves at the ballot box.”

In November, the Chamber and Farm Bureau told KFOR they acknowledged the importance of fair compensation for workers but insist that the proposed measure could have “unintended consequences for Oklahoma’s economic landscape.”

There hasn’t been a response from the State Supreme’s Court’s decision from State Chamber or the Farm Bureau at the time this article was published.

