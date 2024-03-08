The Florida Department of Agriculture has approved conservation easements for two agricultural properties in Polk County.

The department bought easements on K-Rocker Ranch II and Kuder Ranch, paying $3.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Wilton Simpson announced. The agency secured the protections against development through its Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

Conservation easements allow owners to continue agricultural operations but remove the option of developing the land.

The K-Rocker Ranch, covering 707 acres, has been in business near Lake Wales since 1952, the department said in a news release. The third generation of the Keen family grows Bahia sod as its primary operation.

The upland portion of the ranch comprises about 87% of the project, and the remaining wetland areas contain a mosaic of oak and cabbage hammocks along with intermittent wetland sloughs, scrub and native hardwoods along Catfish Creek, the release said. The project fills a gap in the protection of the Lake Wales ecosystem, where it is surrounded by Lake Rosalie and Kissimmee River State Park, the Alan Broussard Catfish Creek State Preserve and the Avon Park Air Force Bombing Range.

The 525-acre Kuder Ranch near Haines City is a cattle operation located just southwest of the Green Swamp, within the Lake Wales Ridge ecosystem. The release described the property as improved pastures interspersed with ponds, remnants of pine flatwoods and wetlands that are a mix of baygall, basin swamp and basin marsh with large cypress trees.

The Bryant family, which owns the tract, runs cattle operations and hosts hunting by wounded veterans and wildlife viewing trips. Rare and endangered species found on the property include indigo snakes and gopher tortoises, the release said.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: State purchases conservation easements for two ranches in Polk County