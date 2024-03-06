Will state public defender overhaul affect Caddo Parish Public Defender's Office? Find out

The Louisiana Public Defender Board is set to undergo significant changes following the passage of legislation that will introduce a singular appointed leadership structure.

The bill, passed on Feb. 29, consolidates the management of the state public defender system's $52 million budget and personnel under a gubernatorial appointee, eliminating the current oversight by the 11-member board established in 2007.

The board presently ensures that the state provides adequate legal assistance to indigent individuals through its supervision and support of local district public defenders, like Michelle Andrepont in Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Parish Public Defender's Office plans to operate normally for the time being, Andrepont told The Shreveport Times.

"There has not been a transition period put in place," Andrepont said. "I understand they are working with the Governor's Office to transition from the current structure to the new structure, and we will have to wait and see what happens."

Shreveport attorney Royal Alexander, who works with the Caddo Public Defender's Office, said the recent changes to Louisiana state laws have significantly impacted how indigent defendants receive legal representation. One major change being the appointment of a new State Public Defender by Gov. Jeff Landry, who will be based out of Baton Rouge.

The State Public Defender appointment will be contingent upon Senate confirmation, with a six-year term.

The new law also establishes the Louisiana Public Defender Board, comprised of nine members, to serve in an advisory capacity to the State Public Defender. Notably, Landry will select four of these board members. However, the scope of the board's duties would be limited.

"I would have preferred that the regulatory authority, control, supervision over the state public defenders remain with each local parish public defender across the state, because I feel those individuals who live in the very parish they serve are the most knowledgeable about and familiar with the local issues regarding indigent defense in their parish," Alexander said. "However, I do appreciate Governor Landry making several other necessary and worthwhile changes including the creation of the Louisiana Public Defender Oversight Board which will provide supervision and oversight to the new Office of the State Public Defender."

