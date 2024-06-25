State provides $1.2M for sidewalks on Burrstone Road

The town of New Hartford and New York Mills will receive over $1 million to install sidewalks on both sides of Burrstone Road, west of French Road, as part of a larger allotment to the region from the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

Runners head down Burrstone Road in the Boilermaker Road Race on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. file photo.

Marie Therese Dominguez, NYSDOT commissioner, announced $7.9 million in funding to support community-based investments in the greater Mohawk Valley region in a Tuesday statement. New Hartford and New York Mills will receive $1,207,430 out of that allotment.

The funding is through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program and the Carbon Reduction Program.

“These community-based projects reaffirm New York’s nation leading commitment to the environment put forward by Governor Hochul,” Dominguez said in a statement.

“By investing in projects that will lessen congestion and the pollution associated with idling, as well as limiting the environmental impact of carbon, we are not only helping to fight climate change, but also helping to facilitate local economic development and improving quality of life.”

The awarded projects also include:

$1,736,316 to the Village of Nelliston to replace, upgrade, and expand the existing sidewalk network along State Route 5.

$5,000,000 to the New York State Department of Transportation Region 2 to add an additional northbound through lane on the State Route 30 bridge over State Route 5 in Amsterdam.

The projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria that included public benefit, air quality improvements, cost-effectiveness, and partnerships.

“These funds have the potential to both improve the efficiency of our transportation systems and create cleaner, healthier communities,” Senator Jeremy Cooney, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee said in a statement. “With climate change continuing to impact the daily lives of New Yorkers, I applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the creative ways transportation can contribute to a more sustainable future in New York.”

