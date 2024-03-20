State prisoner pleads guilty in 2023 attempted escape in Howard County

Mar. 20—By Tony Roberts — troberts@baltsun.com

March 20, 2024 at 3:54 p.m.

A state prisoner, who escaped a transport van and caused a daylong search in August, has pleaded guilty to the escape attempt.

Randy Morris, 38, was charged with first-degree escape in the incident. Morris was at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Caroll County serving a 10-year sentence for burglary and was set to be released on Aug. 22, 2024, according to charging documents.

While being transported from the Sykesville facility to the Jessup Regional Hospital for a routine dental appointment on Aug. 16, Morris jumped out of the transport vehicle around 8:30 a.m. as it was stopped at a red light on Dorsey Run Road and Patuxent Freeway in Howard County, according to charging documents.

The driver of the van told authorities that Morris escaped by opening the van's locked side door, according to charging documents. Morris was not in handcuffs as he was categorized as pre-release status and therefore did not require restraints, according to charging documents.

Later that day, Morris was recaptured near the area of his initial escape by local law enforcement, according to charging documents.

Morris will be sentenced on May 24 in Howard County Circuit Court. The Howard County Public Defender's office is representing Morris, and his attorney is not immediately available for comment.

