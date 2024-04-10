State, Portland police investigate second county jail inmate death in a month

Apr. 10—An unnamed inmate at the Cumberland County Jail died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in their cell, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

A correctional officer found the unresponsive person during routine rounds and called for assistance, the sheriff's office said in a statement.The jail's medical staff was unable to revive the person.

The sheriff's office said it will not release the person's name until the family is notified. The death is under investigation by Portland police, the Department of Corrections and the state medical examiner's office.

It's the second death at the Portland jail in less than a month.

Darren Laney Jr., 37, was found unresponsive in his cell during rounds March 22. Efforts to revive him were also unsuccessful.

Laney had been in custody since March 2022, after police said he stabbed his father, Darren Laney Sr., to death with a pair of scissors.

The status of the investigation into Laney's death while in custody was not immediately clear Wednesday. A spokesperson for the medical examiner's office told the Press Herald in March that an autopsy had been completed and the cause and manner of death were pending further studies.