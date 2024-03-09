State police: Wrong-way driver dies in crash near Eldorado

Mar. 8—A driver who might have been traveling in the wrong lane of U.S. 285 died in a head-on crash Thursday evening near Eldorado.

An initial investigation by New Mexico State Police indicates the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was headed north in the southbound lane of the highway with no headlights on, state police spokesman Wilson Silver said Friday. The RAV4 crashed head-on into a Volkswagon SUV.

The wrong-way driver died from their injuries, Silver said, and the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Silver declined to identify the people involved in the crash, saying police have not yet notified the deceased driver's next of kin.

State police were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m., Silver said. Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies also responded to the incident.

Silver said an initial report did not indicate whether investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.