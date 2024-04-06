State police: Woman arrested for slashing man in face during CT road rage incident

A woman is accused of slashing a man in the face during a road rage incident in Waterbury on Friday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, a Connecticut State Police trooper from Troop A in Southbury spotted two vehicles parked in a dangerous section of Interstate 84 West near Exit 23 in Waterbury, according to state police.

The trooper parked behind them to alert oncoming traffic of the hazard and then approached the vehicles, where he saw that a woman and a man were in a physical fight, state police said.

The trooper reportedly saw the woman strike the man, who fell to the ground and then had a “significant laceration to his face,” according to state police.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Shala A. Lovett, had a pocketknife in her hand, state police said. She followed police orders to drop the knife. She reportedly became uncooperative as the trooper tried to place her into handcuffs.

Another trooper arrived for backup, and they were able to secure the handcuffs, according to state police.

The man was able to get himself to a safer spot and was quickly evaluated by EMS on the scene, state police said. He was then taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

According to state police, the man’s injuries were not found to be life-threatening.

Investigators learned that the fight stemmed from a road rage incident near the exit, state police said.

Lovett was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. She was being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and was transferred to the custody of the Department of Correction.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday, according to state police.