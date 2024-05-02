State police, Westmoreland County detectives execute search warrant for missing drug money

State police and Westmoreland County detectives are executing a search warrant related to missing drug money.

>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG’s office

The search comes after about $100,000 in drug money went missing from the Attorney General’s office.

On 11 News at 6, the exclusive details on the search for the missing drug money.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Serial killer nurse pleads guilty to killing nursing home residents with insulin 11 Investigates Exclusive: More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG’s office Pittsburgh Penguins make more than a dozen cuts to business operations staff VIDEO: New traffic light installed at Dravosburg intersection after death of Serra Catholic cheerleader DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts