State police trying to find man accused of exposing himself to Butler County gas station employee

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County are trying to identify a car and its male driver, who is accused of exposing himself to a gas station employee.

PSP says the incident happened on May 13 just before 4 p.m. at a Kwik Fill on East Main Street in Evans City. They say a man pulled up to the pumps and exposed himself to an employee before driving away eastbound on State Route 68.

The man is reportedly driving a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information should contact PSP by calling 724-284-8100.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen girl shot, killed in North Braddock Student loan forgiveness: DOE announces cancellation of loans for more than 160K Local mom still shaken up after son, 8, never got off school bus, was missing for hours VIDEO: Phipps Conservatory to take over old Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts