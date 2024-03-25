State police: Truck driver attacked with hammer after pulling rig into I-495 breakdown lane

A truck driver was hospitalized after being attacked at the side of Interstate 495 south in Bolton, state police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what they are terming a case of road rage.

About 2 p.m. Monday, the driver of a tractor-trailer, parked in the breakdown lane, was confronted by two men who pulled over in a Volkswagen GTI, according to state police. The driver was soon attacked with a hammer, suffering serious injuries, police said.

The two assailants fled the scene, with police arriving a short time later. The driver was transported to HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus, where he remained Monday night.

A description of the Volkswagen and the suspects was shared with area police departments. A short time later, police in Marlborough pulled over the vehicle. State police eventually took two occupants into custody. A female in the vehicle was not charged. One of the suspects was treated for injuries suffered in the highway altercation, police said.

State police were finalizing charges Monday evening.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Truck driver attacked with hammer in I-495 breakdown lane in Bolton