State police trooper rescues injured owl on Route 1 North in Danvers
An owl is being treated after it was found on the side of the road.
According to state police, Trooper Peter Spinale stumbled upon an injured owl on Route 1 North in Danvers.
Trooper Spinale stood by the bird and set up flares to protect it until Massachusetts Environmental Police could respond and transport it to a wildlife rehab facility.
It is not known how the owl was injured.
