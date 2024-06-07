State police trooper fatally shoots man in Hiram

Jun. 7—A Maine State Police trooper responding to a report of domestic violence fatally shot a man at a home in Hiram on Friday morning.

Trooper Zachary Fancy was confronted by a man pointing a firearm at him when he entered the home and responded by shooting the man, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson said. The man, identified as 39-year-old Steven Nelson of Hiram, was later pronounced dead.

Fancy will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice, while the Office of the Maine Attorney General investigates the use of deadly force. The office hasn't found a police shooting unjustified since at least 1990.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes South will complete a criminal investigation.

Copy the Story Link