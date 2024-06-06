State police still searching for suspect in Fayette County deadly motorcycle crash

State police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in 2021.

James Earl Davis, 40, is wanted for criminal homicide after the crash, which took place on Feb. 5, 2021, along State Route 51 in Perry Township, Fayette County.

Hope Derry, 29, of West Mifflin, was killed.

State police said Davis’ last known address was in Irwin and the address on his PennDOT record is in McKeesport.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call PSP Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262 or 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

