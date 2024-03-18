State police seek suspect who robbed Summit Township Dollar General at gunpoint

The Pennsylvania State Police continued their search on Monday for a man wearing a bandana and sunglasses who is accused of robbing a Summit Township Dollar General store at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The robbery was reported on Sunday at 8:38 p.m. at the Dollar General at 8214 Perry Highway, across from Presque Isle Downs & Casino.

According to state police, a man walked into the store and robbed an employee before fleeing heading south. The employee was not reported injured, and police did not disclose the amount of money taken from the store.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black sneakers, sunglasses and a bandana.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact state police in Lawrence Park Township at 814-898-1641.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: State police seek suspect in armed robbery of Summit Dollar General