State police seek help from the public in fatal I-83 motorcycle crash in northern York Co.

State police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 83 earlier this month, according to a news release.

The crash happened around 11:23 a.m. May 19 on the northbound side of the highway in Fairview Township.

Pennsylvania State Police believe a black Dodge Caliber was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 83 in York County earlier this month. Investigators are asking the public for help with identifying the driver.

Motorcycle rider Issaiha Seiders, 21, of Halifax died at the scene, state police said. A passenger suffered serious injuries and was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

State police obtained dash camera videos of the involved vehicles prior to the crash, a news release states.

Investigators saw a black Dodge Caliber in the videos and believe it was involved in the wreck, the release states.

Anyone who has information about the driver or the vehicle registration may contact Trooper Noah McKnight at (717) 428-1011.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: State police seek help with IDing driver in fatal I-83 wreck