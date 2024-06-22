State police searching for suspect, last known address is in Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg are searching for a man wanted on drug charges and for a fleeing and eluding offense.

Taj Aaron Lesane, 35, is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He has black eyes and brown hair.

Police say Lesane’s last known address is in Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 717-671-7500.

