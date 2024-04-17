State police searching for missing Erie teen last seen with 20-year-old man in New Castle

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing teenager from Erie.

Victoria Metzler, 14, was last seen in New Castle with John Wolfe, 20.

Victoria and Wolfe were last seen in the 1600 block of Morris Street on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Victoria is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Wolve is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Victoria may be at special risk of harm or injury.

They may be in a tan 1999 Toyota Avalon with Pennsylvania plate LYK-3348.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Erie police at 814-870-1125.

ERIE COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Erie City Police are searching for Victoria METZLER. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/Xr4cNmgBoz — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 17, 2024

