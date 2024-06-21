State police searching for missing 70-year-old woman last seen in southern York County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman missing from southern York County.

Patricia Scalise, 70, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. today in the area of Sycamore Trail in Peach Bottom Township, according to state police.

She is 5-feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair. She is driving a red 2011 Mazda CX7 with a Pennsylvania registration LHW7865.

Anyone with information on Scalise is asked to call 911 or the York barracks at (717) 428-1011.

YORK COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Pennsylvania State Police York is searching for Patricia Scalise. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/GoqEKmWonv — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 21, 2024

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Missing 70-year-old woman last seen in Peach Bottom Township: state police