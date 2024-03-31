State police searching for missing 16-year-old male

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police are looking for a 16-year-old male who was last seen Saturday night in the Lansing area.

State troopers with the Mt. Pleasant Post say Conner Hubble was last seen at 10:15 p.m. wearing a black Antlers restaurant uniform shirt, jeans and a green coat. They believe that he is in a 2014 light blue Mazda with the Michigan license plate “CAB710”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.