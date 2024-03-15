State police search for tractor-trailer involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mercer County

State police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mercer County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man hit, killed along I-80 in Mercer County; state police looking for driver

Devin Habib, 37, from New Castle, was found dead in the median of I-80 in Shenango Township, according to state police.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2018-23 Freightliner Cascadia, missing the driver-side headlight. The color is not known. The photo released by police is a similar vehicle and not the vehicle involved.

The crash is believed to have occurred shortly after 1:20 a.m. on March 9 near mile marker 0.2.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

