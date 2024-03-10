State police respond to medical emergency on I-95 in Fairfield

Connecticut State Police responded to a medical emergency involving a pedestrian on Interstate 95 in Fairfield on Sunday morning.

At 10:43 a.m., troopers from Troop G responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near Exit 91 on I-95 South, according to a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police.

Further investigation revealed that there was no crash, but that a pedestrian needed medical assistance, state police said.

The person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.