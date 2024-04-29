State police respond to drowning Sunday in Pecos River

Apr. 29—New Mexico State Police on Sunday responded to a drowning in the Pecos River north of the village of Pecos.

State police were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday following a call from a location along the river off N.M. 63 near the Lisboa Springs Hatchery, agency spokesman Wilson Silver said.

Officers found the body of the person who drowned, Silver said. He could not immediately provide further details.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.