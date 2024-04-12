State police release names of Sullivan County deputies in shooting

Apr. 12—Indiana State Police on Friday released the names of two Sullivan County deputies involved in a fatal shooting earlier in the week.

Deputy Phelan "PJ" Montgomery and Deputy Hunter Given were involved in the shooting, according to an ISP news release. Both have been placed on administrative leave, which is the norm in such cases.

Phelan has four years of law enforcement experience and Givens has three years, police said.

ISP said it was releasing the deputies' names at the request of Sheriff Jason Bobbitt.

Troopers said an autopsy and forensic evidence showed Cameron Lee Atkins, 54, of Sullivan, died as the result of a gunshot wound by law enforcement officers.

State police said their investigation showed the deputies on Wednesday afternoon were serving a protective order at 1839 Tulip Tree Lane.

During the course of that interaction, Atkins pointed a firearm at deputies. They drew their department-issued handguns and shot Atkins, troopers said.

Master Trooper Detective Don Curtis is the lead investigator. Once his investigation is complete, a full report will be submitted to the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office for review, according to state police.