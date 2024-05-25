State police: One person fatally shot at bar in Middle Smithfield Township

One person was fatally shot on Friday night in Middle Smithfield Township, Pennsylvania State Police said Saturday morning.

State police out of Stroudsburg responded to My Place Bar & Grill, 5138 Milford Road, shortly before 11 p.m.

The victim, whose name was not released, “was struck by gunfire and later died” at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, police said.

The Troop N Major Case Team along and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. Investigators ask that anyone with information call the state police at 570-619-6800.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: State police: One person fatally shot in Middle Smithfield Township