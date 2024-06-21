State police: Married couple found dead in Voluntown home died in murder-suicide

A married couple found dead in a home in Voluntown on Wednesday died in a murder-suicide, state police say.

The two were discovered in a home at 270 Hell Hollow Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. after authorities received a 911 call in which a woman said she was “sorry” and ended the call, according to Connecticut State Police.

Residents within a mile of the home had been told to shelter in place as troopers investigated.

State police identified the pair on Friday as 69-year-old Michael Zannini and 65-year-old Jacqueline Zannini. The married couple resided in the home.

State police said an autopsy found that Michael Zannini died of gunshot wounds and that his death was ruled a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Jacqueline Zannini died by suicide as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State police said troopers discovered Michael Zannini dead in the driveway when they responded to the home.

Troopers did not receive a response when they tried speaking to anyone who could be in the home, so they sent a drone in and found an unresponsive woman. She was later identified as Jacqueline Zannini.

The firearm involved has been seized.

State police detectives with the Eastern District Major Crime Squad are still investigating.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Ethan Tanksley at 860-896-3201 or ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.