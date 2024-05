May 22—New Mexico State Police say a man was found dead on the train tracks south of Albuquerque on Wednesday morning.

The agency said, in a post on X, that the man's body was found by the tracks near Second and Rio Bravo.

"It appears the male was struck by a south bound train sometime within the last 12 hours," according to the post.

The agency asked anyone with information to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256.